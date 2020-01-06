Sheriff’s Office Issues Tongue-In-Cheek PSA About Pants

“These are not my pants,” is not an affirmative defense.

That’s according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton which is warning people about wearing someone else’s clothing.

The sheriff’s office posted a tongue-in-cheek public service announcement on its Facebook page saying…

“Prior to wearing someone else’s pants, please remove all drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen property, or any other illegal items the “owner” of the pants may have left behind.”

The post concluded by saying that they are not attorneys in the sheriff’s office and the message isn’t intended as legal advice.

“Please consult an actual attorney prior to wearing someone else’s pants with drug filled pockets. Thank you.”