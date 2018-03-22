Findlay Opioid Meeting Features Local Representatives Talking About The Fight Against The Epidemic

03/22/18 – 10:17 P.M.

An opioid meeting was held at Cedar Creek Church to discuss how the fight against the epidemic is going. Sheriff Mike Heldman said that it is going to take a community effort to not fall farther behind.

Judge Jonathon Starn added that Hancock County is fortunate to have such a progressive community. He said that this helps to make the fight a little easier.

The meeting also featured a talk from Bill Fedirka, who leads the Opiate Quick Response Team. Fedirka explained that the QRT goes to people that recently overdosed to encourage them into recovery.

Fedirka said he doesn’t just give up if they say no though. He said that he is permitted to follow up at later dates using the information provided to them. He added that this helps keep people pushing through the steps of recovery. You can also reach the QRT to seek treatment by calling 419-306-6534.

Hancock County Crime Prevention Officer Beth Baker unveiled a new campaign to fight the epidemic during the meeting as well.

The campaign is called Hidden in Plain Sight and parents will have to find the evidence in the room. She said that it will debut on April 20th at the Safe and Healthy Kids Day at the University of Findlay.

You can volunteer to help fight the opioid epidemic by reaching out to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. You can watch videos on the meeting on our facebook page.