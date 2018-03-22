Ohio Department Of Insurance Urges You To Look At Your Insurance Policies

03/22/18 – 5:32 P.M.

The Ohio Department of Insurance is urging people to review their insurance policies in case of severe springtime weather. In a release, ODI says it is important to make sure that your policy matches the adequate coverages and amounts are in place. Damage caused by rain, hail, lightning, wind, and tornadoes, are typically covered by standard policies. Flood insurance is a separate policy.

You’ll want to call your insurance agent and make sure that your personal belongings are covered. You’ll also want to ask if the policy covers the costs of repairs, debris removal, or even living expenses. You’ll also want to update your inventory of possessions in case you need to make claim.

For more information, you can go to insurance.ohio.gov or call 1-800-686-1526.