With the recent weather, it may not seem like the time to talk about springtime severe weather but you’re urged to get things ready. Hancock EMA director Lee Swisher said you should make sure you have a kit.

Swisher added that there will be a training to spot spring weather coming up in April.

Swisher said that the training will be at 6:30 p.m. at Whirlpool Corporation on April 6. He added that there is no registration necessary.