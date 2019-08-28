Findlay PD Participating In Campaign To Curb Drunk Driving

The Findlay Police Department is once again participating in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to crack down on drunk driving.

Safety officials say each day, about 30 people in the United States die from a drunk-driving crash, which is equivalent to one person every 48 minutes and more than 10,000 a year.

During the high visibility campaign, people are being urged to plan a safe and sober ride home, don’t let someone get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking and if you see a drunk driver contact law enforcement.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is also participating in the campaign.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway now and goes through Labor Day.