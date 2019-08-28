Highway Patrol K-9 Knows When To Work And When To Just Be A Dog

A four-legged member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Findlay is proving to be a very valuable asset.

Trooper Matthew Manly says he’s had his K-9, Boy, for three years now.

“He’s really starting to grow and to come into his body, we refer to him now as a veteran because he’s been around for a couple of years. He’s been deployed on the side of the road and has multiple seizures under his belt.”

He says, just last summer Boy was instrumental in locating 165 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike.

“That was a very large and significant seizure, you just don’t see that anymore where they take large amounts like that over the turnpike,” Manly said.

“So, to see a seizure of that magnitude that we haven’t seen in years was really cool to be a part of for me and him (Boy) as well.”

Manly says Boy is a great partner and has a good temperament.

“He realizes when I put my uniform on and we get in the Tahoe that it’s time to go to work, but when I take him home he knows how to take that work hat off and just be a dog.”

Since National Dog Day was this week, the patrol created the Dapper Dog contest where people can vote for their favorite highway patrol K-9.

The Findlay Post has three K-9s. Boy, Bo and Gaban.