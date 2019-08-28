Local Rock Band Formed To Raise Money For Charity

(WFIN) – 12til2 is a local rock band that was formed to give back to the community and they just completed their fourth album.

Lead singer and local entrepreneur Mike Mallett said that their newest album represents where they came from.

Mallett added that everything they make from their music goes to charity.

Mallett isn’t the only Findlay face in the band, though.

He’s joined by City of Findlay operations advisor and safety director Paul Schmelzer and Findlay Country Club Manager Chad Bain.

You can learn more about the band at 12til2.com.