Findlay Police Arrest Suspect In Monday Robbery

06/27/19 – 6:39 A.M.

The man accused of robbing the Exxon Gas Station on Fostoria Avenue in Findlay has been caught. The Findlay Police Department reports that they have arrested 27-year-old Kip Wright yesterday. Wright was taken in without incident and is waiting on his initial appearance in court. No other details about his arrest are available.

Wright was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery for allegedly robbing the gas station around 7 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, he allegedly hit an employee in the face with a gun and then had the employee give him money from the cash register.

Police are still working to determine if Wright was responsible for two other robberies in Findlay.