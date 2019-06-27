Women Vets Get To Tell Their Stories

06/27/19 – 8:14 A.M.

Women veterans across the state are getting a chance to share their stories thanks to two Hancock County residents. Dave Morrow is the creator of Humans of Findlay and a project in which he interviews Hancock County’s Vietnam War veterans. He’s now working on the “Women Warriors of Ohio” website. Morrow interviews Ohio’s women veterans and collects their stories to share.

The project was suggested by Hancock County Veterans Services Executive Director Nicole Coleman. She said that there are over 67,000 women veterans in Ohio.

You can learn more about the program and read the stories at womenwarriorsohio.org.