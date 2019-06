06/27/19 – 11:41 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved a radio dispatch enhancement for the Hancock County Sheriff’s office today. Sgt. Mark Price explained that the system was in need of the improvements.

Price added that the new system will also have new key features. This includes creating a backup dispatch…

It will cost $318,000. Price said that the original price was well over $400,000 originally.