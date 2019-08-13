Findlay Police Department Hires New Police Officer

The Findlay Police Department has hired a new police officer.

Nicholas Price was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on Monday.

The 22-year-old Price is a graduate of North Union High School in Richwood, Ohio.

He’s working towards a degree at Bowling Green State University.

He has served in the U.S. Army Reserves since 2016.

Price will attend the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy to obtain his Ohio Peace Officer Certification.

Upon graduating from the academy, he’ll join the Findlay Police Department’s patrol division.