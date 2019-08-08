Findlay Police Department Investigating YouTube Threat

[WFIN] – The Findlay Police Department says it’s investigating a YouTube video in which a man calls on people to come to Findlay to “shoot some s*** up.”

In the video, which was posted in March, the man talks about people in Findlay being prejudiced, and he calls on gang members to join him in Findlay.

“Bring all your guns, bring all your homies, bring everybody and let’s show some love in Findlay, Ohio,” the man says in the video.

Police believe they have identified the man in the video and they have had interactions with him before. They say he has active warrants for his arrest but that they believe he is out of state.

Lt. Ryan Doe says that they are looking into the matter but don’t believe there is any actual threat.

Doe said if they do get ahold of the man he could face charges such as inducing panic, but that decision would be up to the county prosecutor.