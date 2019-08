[WFIN] – A body found in North Toledo earlier this week has been identified as a Findlay man.

The Toledo-Blade reports that 53-year-old Horton Scarberry was found dead around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Albany and Champlain streets. His body was in the tree line.

Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett told the paper that a ruling on the death is pending the results of toxicology and other tests.

No other information is available at this time.