Bragging Rights On The Line During Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive In Findlay

There’s a blood drive coming up on Monday, but it’s no ordinary blood drive.

“We said, you know, this year let’s make it a battle of the badges and put some bragging rights on the line.”

Todd James, executive director of the North Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood on Monday at the Findlay Elks Banquet Hall.

And when you’re done, you get to choose which organization you want your donation to count for; the Findlay Police Department, Findlay Fire Department or Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

“Then we’ll get Chief Dunbar from the police department, Chief Eberle from the fire department and Sheriff Heldman together in a room and one of them will be walking out of there with bragging rights over the other two, and I know they’re looking forward to those bragging rights.”

People who donate will also get a $10 Visa gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last.

The Battle of the Badges blood drive is Monday, August 12th at the Findlay Elks Banquet Hall at 900 Melrose Avenue from noon to 6 p.m.

To set up an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS.