Findlay Police Department, University Of Findlay Formalize Mutual Aid Agreement

The City of Findlay Police Department has entered into a mutual aid agreement with the University of Findlay.

Findlay Police Chief John Dunbar says, while both entities already work well together, this mutual aid pact formalizes the agreement to provide assistance to each other if necessary.

“It just makes things clear and concise in regard to mutual aid with each agency, what their roles and responsibilities are, helping each other out and providing assistance.”

The City of Findlay says the agreement will ensure that the effective coordination and communication between the city and university continue.

“This agreement formalizes the support we can provide to each other if the need arises,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.