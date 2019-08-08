Findlay Man Sentenced To Prison For Sex Crimes Against Teenage Girl

A Findlay man was sentenced to prison for raping a Toledo girl and selling her for sex.

The Toledo Blade is reporting that Kengi Williams was sentenced to 14 years in prison in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

The 40-year-old was planning on going to trial but decided to enter an Alford plea, in which a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but admits there’s enough evidence to convict them.

The victim left her Toledo residence after getting into an argument with her mother, and got into Williams’ vehicle.

The newspaper is reporting that investigators are searching for other people involved in the sex trafficking operation.