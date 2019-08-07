University Of Findlay Named One Of The “Best In The Midwest”

[WFIN] – The University of Findlay made a list of best 4-year institutions in the midwest for 2020 according to The Princeton Review.

The university reports that the rankings are based upon student survey information and data provided by the schools. University president Katherine Fell stated, “We are pleased to be included in this esteemed ranking”. She added that it is all due to the talent of the faculty, staff, and students.

UF made the list among 159 other schools.