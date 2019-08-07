Findlay Ends Practice Of Waiving Estimated Quarterly Income Tax Payments

[WFIN] – The City of Findlay Income Tax Board has decided to discontinue the practice of waiving estimated income tax payments. Mayor Christina Muryn said that they dont need to use the practice anymore.

City auditor Jim Staschiak said he approves of the decision. He explained that practice will end this December. He added that the income tax board is also urging Findlay City Council to implement restrictions if anyone tries to use the practice again.

The practice of waiving estimated quarterly payments was implemented after the city was forced to give large refunds to individuals and businesses that overpaid. People and businesses that were using the practice are urged to resume quarterly payments in April.