ODOT Updating Signage At Dangerous Intersection Near Lima

[WFIN] – ODOT is making changes to signage at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Thayer Road northeast of Lima.

Local Officials from ODOT, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Allen County Engineer’s office met to discuss a recent trend of serious accidents at the intersection.

Deputy Director for ODOT District 1 Chris Hughes said there have been three major crashes at the intersection this year, two of which happened in the past month. He added that the crashes involved motorists who were not from the area.

ODOT will be adding advanced message boards to the area. These will indicate to drivers to watch for slow traffic. ODOT is also looking at projects that can make the road safer, like adding an eastbound right turn lane from U.S. 30 to Thayer Road.