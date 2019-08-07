Police Training Exercise Planned For University of Findlay Neighborhood

The University of Findlay is advising nearby residents of an upcoming training exercise that will include a large police presence.

The university says the Findlay Police Department’s Emergency Response Team will be using vacant university houses at 337, 341 and 403 Howard Street for training on Thursday, August 8th.

The training will go from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

The university is reminding everyone that this is a training exercise and to not be alarmed when they see a lot of officers and police vehicles in the area.