Drug Task Force Raids Findlay Residence, Arrests Man For Trafficking Crack Cocaine

A Findlay man was arrested after a drug task force executed a search warrant at his residence.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, executed the warrant at 1425 Bernard Avenue on Monday.

Authorities say a search of the residence turned up prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, items indicative of drug trafficking and a lot of cash.

As a result of the search warrant 52-year-old David K. Claypool was arrested.

He was taken to the Hancock County Jail on a charge of trafficking in crack cocaine, a 5th degree felony.

Authorities say additional charges are expected to be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.