National Night Out A Big Hit In Findlay

The rain left the area just in time and it turned out to be a perfect night for National Night Out in Findlay on Tuesday night.

Findlay area police, fire and EMS agencies gathered at Riverside Park to meet with community members and get to know each other better.

The youngsters had a great time climbing on the police cruisers, fire trucks and ambulances.

“Events like this are priceless,” said Findlay Police Chief John Dunbar.

“This is a great way for the community to see all the public safety agencies outside their vehicles, and to interact with them and to get to know them.”

There was free pizza and root beer floats for people to enjoy and also games and activities for the kids as well as drone and K9 demonstrations as well.

Chief Dunbar says National Night Out is a great event to continue to foster good relations between law enforcement and the community.

“We are very fortunate in Findlay and Hancock County to have the support of the community.”