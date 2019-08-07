Governor Announces Proposal In Wake Of Dayton Mass Shooting

(ONN) – In the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Dayton, Governor Mike DeWine has announced a plan that he hopes will stop the next mass shooting from happening.

Among his ideas, the governor wants to see universal background checks on all gun sales.

He also wants the creation of a safe protection order similar to a red flag that law that would allow due process hearings to allow courts to take away guns from those who are an immediate threat to themselves or others.

“I believe in this state. I believe in its people. We can come together to do these things and to save lives,” DeWine said.

The governor lacks the power to put his plan in place, that rests with the legislature.