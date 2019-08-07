Storm Brings Down Trees, Knocks Out Power

One of the storms that blew through the area on Tuesday did some damage in Fostoria.

The National Weather Service believes it was a microburst that brought down some trees and branches throughout the city in the noon hour on Tuesday.

The winds even brought down some power lines, leaving some people in the dark.

The city said crews were working on clearing the debris, and AEP was working on getting the lights back on.

The rain that moved through Findlay late in the afternoon was accompanied by some strong winds that left some smaller branches in people’s yards.