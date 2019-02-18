Findlay Police Say To Watch Out For Counterfeit Cash

2/18/19 – 5:01 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department says there has been a recent uptick in counterfeit money used in area stores. Local convenience stores and restaurants have recently seen fake $10 and $20 bills.

Investigators say you should carefully examine any cash you receive for payment, and call the police department if you think someone gave you a counterfeit bill. Officers ask that you try and get a description of the suspects and their vehicle, including a license plate number.