Vacant Apartment Building Burns In Findlay

2/18/19 – 5:10 A.M.

Fire damaged a vacant apartment building on North Main Street in Findlay over the weekend. Firefighters responded to 213 North Main Street around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. They found flames visible on the second and third floors of the building when they arrived.

No one was in the building, and firefighters took up a defensive position to battle the blaze. They had to shut down parts of North Main and Center streets while they fought the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The apartments are in the last building standing on the east side of North Main Street just north of the Blanchard River. The county has torn down other flood and fire damaged buildings in that area since 2007.

