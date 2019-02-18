Fostoria Robbery Remains Under Investigation

2/18/19 – 5:18 A.M.

Fostoria police continue to investigate a weekend armed robbery. Officers responded to the Circle K at

around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

An employee says a man came into the store and held her at gunpoint. He took cash and cigarettes before leaving. The clerk was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing a black mask. Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8282.

Robbery Location: