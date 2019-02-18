Findlay Teen Injured In Sunday Crash On Icy Road

2/18/19 – 5:26 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay teenager over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened near the intersection of South Main and Second streets around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

62-year-old Rickie Walsh of Toledo was driving south on South Main when a car in front of him lost control due to icy conditions. Walsh went left of center to avoid hitting the car ahead of him, but collided with a car driven by 17-year-old Bennett Emerick of Findlay.

Hanco EMS took a passenger in Emerick’s car, 17-year-old Sidney Zirger, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers cited Walsh for driving left of center.

