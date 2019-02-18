Gyspy Moth Spraying Planned In Hancock County This Spring

2/18/19 – 6:43 A.M.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will spray for gypsy moths on the eastern edge of Findlay this spring. The agency plans to hold a meeting about the treatment Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Brugeman Lodge in the Riverbend Recreation Area. They’ll also send letters to anyone affected by the spraying process.

Brett Gates is with the department of agriculture. He says the moth is becoming more active in Hancock County. Hancock County is not yet part of a quarantine zone for the gypsy moth. Counties in the quarantine have more restrictions and inspections on things like firewood and the movement of outdoor equipment and furniture.

This invasive species damages trees and shrubs as a caterpillar. More than 300 species of trees and shrubs are susceptible to damage from the caterpillars.

MORE: Chemicals used for treatment are safe for humans.