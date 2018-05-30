Findlay Police Searching For Missing Woman

5/30/18 – 9:31 A.M.

The Findlay Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Investigators say 84-year-old Patricia Musser was last seen at her home around 10 a.m.Wednesday. She was discovered missing around noon, along with her car.

Musser suffers from mild dementia. Police describe her as 5’4″ and around 112 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes. She may be driving a red 2013 Buick Verano with Ohio license plate CR40SP.

If you have any information on where Musser may be, you are urged to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.