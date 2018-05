05/30/18 – 7:07 P.M.

A Carey man was injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 3 p.m. on Township Road 196. 66-year-old Dallas Mundy was heading north on Township Road 196 when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Hanco EMS took Mundy to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a possible head and neck injury. Officers cited him for failure to maintain reasonable control.