SummerRead Program Starts Monday At Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

05/30/18 – 6:49 P.M.

The Findlay-Hancock Public Library wants to make sure kids keep reading now that school is out. Director Jeff Winkle explained that reading during the summer can help kids out.

Winkle said that they will kick off the SummerRead Program on Monday.

The kick off will be from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the library. Aside from reading they will have several fun and engaging programs available to children.

You can get more information and check out the summer programs at findlaylibrary.org