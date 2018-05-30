Severe Storms Possible Later This Afternoon

05/30/18 – 1:08 P.M.

Hurricane Alberto is heading our way from the Gulf of Mexico and it’s bringing some heavy rains.Media Partner WTOL-11 meteorologist Ellyn Fritz explained that storms are expected in our area starting this afternoon.

Fritz added that these storms have the potential to bring localized heavy soaking rains.

She added that these storms will fit the conditions for a minor tornado threat, though it isn’t likely.

Despite the storms, the Blanchard River is not predicted to flood. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and keep you up to date on any changes.