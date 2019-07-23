Findlay Police Storm House, Arrest Findlay Man

07/23/19 – 5:27 A.M.

Findlay Police stormed a house in Findlay’s south end and arrested a man for domestic violence last night. 50-year-old Scott VanWormer was taken in on charges of domestic violence and knowingly causing physical harm.

Police officers responded to a domestic dispute in progress around 5:06 p.m. at 212 East Edgar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman outside that multiple signs of physical abuse. She told officers that VanWormer had made threats to hurt her or even kill her. She added that he could be armed.

Police tried to make contact with VanWormer after they set up a perimeter around the house. After those efforts failed, officers stormed the house and arrested VanWormer.

The Findlay Police Department reports that more charges are being considered.