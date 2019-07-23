ODOT Wants Lima Avenue Back Open By The End Of The Year

07/23/19 – 10:26 A.M.

ODOT is trying to have Lima Avenue open by the end of the year. The Courier’s Lou Wilin reports that was the message from district deputy director Chris Hughes. Hughes addressed the Findlay Rotary Club in a speech on Monday.

According to Hughes, state officials and a contractor are trying to speed up the reconstruction of the Lima Avenue interchange with U.S. 68/State Route 15. Lima Avenue has been closed at the interchange since last fall. Hughes said that they don’t want to go through another winter with the closure in place.

The interchange will include roundabouts to make it safer.