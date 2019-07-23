MPLX Posts Increased Cash Distribution For Second Quarter Of 2019

07/23/19 – 10:47 A.M.

Marathon subsidiary MPLX saw increased cash distribution for 26 consecutive quarters, including the second quarter of this year. The company posted a quarterly cash distribution of 66.75 cents per common unit for the second quarter of 2019. That’s an increase of 1 cent per unit or 1.5% over the first quarter of the year. It is 4 cents per unit or 6.4% higher than in the second quarter of 2018.

Common nit holders will be paid on August 14.