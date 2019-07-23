Unemployment Rates Go Up For Most Area Counties

07/23/19 – 11:26 A.M.

The unemployment rate in Hancock County trended upward from May to June. The latest numbers released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show a jobless rate of 3.4 percent in June. That’s up compared to the 2.7 percent we saw in May. Despite being up, Hancock County is still below the 4 percent unemployment rate seen at the same time last year.

Putnam County also saw an increase in unemployment. Putnam County went from 2.4 percent in May to 3.1 percent in June. The county still remains below the 3.5 percent posted in June of 2018.

Wyandot County boasted the lowest unemployment rate in the area at 3.0 percent and was the only county to see a decrease. Wood County (3.9) remained below the 4 percent threshold while Seneca (4.0), Allen (4.1), Henry (4.2) and Hardin (4.6) Counties all saw 4 percent or higher.