Findlay Police Training At FHS Today

8/31/18 – 5:26 A.M.

Findlay police officers are taking part in training at Findlay High School today. The police department is reviewing ALICE procedures with school staff members. They’ll also train for active shooter scenarios between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Classes aren’t in session today. The high school isn’t open to visitors during the training exercises.

ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. School districts across the nation have adopted the policy to deal with potential threats.

MORE: The Courier