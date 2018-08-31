Hancock County Fair Attendance Up Going Into Day Three

8/31/18 – 5:20 A.M.

Attendance at the Hancock County Fair is up. Ticket chairman Aaron Smith estimated Thursday’s attendance at 16,500. That’s an increase from Wednesday and above the five-year attendance average of 14,000 for the fair’s second day.

Today’s events at the fair include a “Hands On Kids Watercolor and Squirt Gun Painting” workshop presented by the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. It will run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. in the Old Mill Stream Centre.

Tonight’s grandstand events feature the 4H costume contest and Barrel Battle starting at 6:30 p.m. in the north grandstand. The south grandstand features the Junior Fair Goat obstacle course at 7 p.m. That’s followed by KOI drag racing.

