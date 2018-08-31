Bids For Flood Mitigation Come In Well Below Estimates

8/31/18 – 5:11 A.M.

The cost of flood-reduction measures along the Blanchard River in Findlay might end up lower than previously thought. The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District held a bid-opening Thursday. Helms Construction of Findlay submitted the lowest bid, at around $6.1 million. That’s nearly $4 million less than the $10 million estimate given by project engineers.

The highest bid was $9.2 million. The conservancy district will now analyze the bid for accuracy. They expect to award a contract at their September 11 meeting.

The project will cut benches into the banks of the Blanchard between the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge and Broad Avenue. Engineers expect this to increase capacity and drop the 100-year-flood by about a foot. It should remove around 600 properties from the floodplain.

