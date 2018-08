08/31/18 – 1 A.M.

Findlay City Council met as a whole to tour the buildings at 428 West Main Cross Thursday. Council has been talking about the potential selling of the property. Councilwoman Holly Frische said that the buildings surprised her.

She addedthat the city might be able to find some use for the buildings.

The buildings were mostly empty aside from being used to store some items.