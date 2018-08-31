Job And Family Services’ Child Placement Costs Continues To Be An Issue

08/31/18 – 1 A.M.

Hancock County Jobs and Family Services continues to struggle with placement costs for children. Executive Director Diana Hoover said that they are struggling to make ends meet.

Diana Hoover

Hoover said that they are short $512,000. Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson suggested monthly payments to help keep services going without without giving a lump sum of cash.

Brian Robertson

Robertson said that the commissioners will want to look at other options for a long-term fix for the issue.