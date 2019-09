(WFIN) – The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is coming up September 28 here in Findlay.

Community Relations and Development Director Gretchen Awad said that the money raised will stay in Hancock County.

Awad adds that thisyear’s race will honor the late Mae Gravitt.

The race will kick off at 7:30 am next Saturday. You can get registered and learn more about the event at komennwohio.org