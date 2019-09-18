Driver Swerves To Miss Deer, Rolls Car Into Field Near McComb

Two teenagers are fortunate that they came through a rollover crash with no serious injuries.

The crash happened a little before 9 o’clock Tuesday night on County Road 97 near Township Road 131, just southeast of McComb.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old girl swerved to miss a deer and drove off the side of the road, hit a ditch and rolled into a field.

Front airbags deployed during the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, and a 16-year-old girl who was a passenger, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The fall is when deer are the most active, and officials urge drivers to fight the temptation to swerve if you see a deer in the road.