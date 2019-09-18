Lawmaker Calling For Stiffer Penalties For Those Who Violate School Bus Laws

A new bill introduced at the Ohio Statehouse would crack down harder on drivers who put children in danger by disregarding school bus laws.

State Senator Theresa Gavarone says Ohio laws need to be tougher on those who commit such offenses.

“I was shocked to find out when I spoke with bus drivers and law enforcement that bus drivers are seeing it every single day, and sometimes more than once a day.”

Under her bill, fines for passing a school bus illegally would increase, and hitting or killing a child in the process will send people to prison for a longer sentence.

School buses would also be armed with license plate reading cameras.

The bill would set aside $500,000 for districts that want a camera.

Before the new school year began the Findlay Police Department offered a refresher course on school bus laws.