Putnam County Inmate Doesn’t Return From Work Release

An inmate walked away from his work release in Putnam County.

The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday night 48-year-old David J. Cole failed to report back to the Putnam County Adult Detention Facility from his court-ordered work release at Raw Steel in Leipsic.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Cole to not approach him, and to give the sheriff’s office a call at 419-523-3208.

Cole was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

He’s six feet one inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.