Findlay Residents Hurt In Wood County Crash

06/25/19 – 7:37 A.M.

Two Findlay residents were injured in a car accident on State Route 199 near Fostoria Saturday night. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that 20-year-old Destiny Johnson was driving south on State Route 199 around 11:40 p.m. north of Fostoria. She went off the west side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Johnson and her passenger, 30-year-old Jose Villegas, were taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. They suffered minor injuries.

Officers cited Johnson for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.