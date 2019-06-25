Hancock County Gets FEMA Money For Emergency Food And Shelter Programs

06/25/19 – 5:37 A.M.

Hancock County was awarded FEMA funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county will get over $32,500 to help with emergency food and shelter programs. A national board made the selection. A local board made up of representative nonprofits will choose how the money is distributed to emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.

Public or private voluntary agencies can apply for the funds by contacting Michael Momany at the United Way of Hancock County at 419-423-1432. The deadline for applications is July 5.