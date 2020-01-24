Findlay Residents Injured In Crash In Upper Sandusky

Three people from Findlay were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended on U.S. 23 in Upper Sandusky and went off the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 23 near Township Highway 121.

The patrol says 43-year-old Kristina Tisdale’s SUV was hit from behind by a semi being driven by 36-year-old Ray Wallace, of Pennsylvania.

Tisdale’s vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Injured in the crash were Tisdale and two children in the vehicle with her.

The three were taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was cited for an assured clear distance violation.