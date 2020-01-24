Opponents Of Nuclear Bailout End Referendum Attempt

(ONN) – It turns out that Ohio voters won’t have the final say on the financial rescue of the state’s two nuclear power plants.

Opponents of the so-called ‘nuclear bailout’ were trying to collect enough signatures to get it on the ballot.

But the group ‘Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts’ said they didn’t have the money to keep up the fight in court.

The $1 billion rescue will be funded largely through a monthly charge on your electric bill starting next year.